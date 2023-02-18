Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,249 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Everbridge worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 711,634 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 74.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after purchasing an additional 456,305 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Everbridge during the first quarter worth $14,314,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In other news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 25,865 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $826,645.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,928.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $359,586.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,580. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG opened at $34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $52.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

