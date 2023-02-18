Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.99 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $96.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

