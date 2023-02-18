ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 52,323 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 52,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equity Residential Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

EQR stock opened at $65.88 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

