Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

ADI stock opened at $192.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.04. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $196.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,243,167. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

