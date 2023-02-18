Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 6,944 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,979 shares in the company, valued at $755,167.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dan Spaulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Dan Spaulding sold 5,519 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $195,262.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $45.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.18.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 424.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,444,000 after buying an additional 4,006,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,953,000 after buying an additional 1,837,593 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 803.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,215,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,581,000 after buying an additional 1,080,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $46,880,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 316.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,119,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,065,000 after buying an additional 850,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

