King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,930 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after buying an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,260,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $167,614,000 after purchasing an additional 719,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,564,754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $116,042,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,440,041 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $104,129,000 after purchasing an additional 76,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.