King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,506,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,102,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,803,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,151,576,000 after acquiring an additional 793,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

