King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 148 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,072,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,116,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $137.40.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.36.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

