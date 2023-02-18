King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 126.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Insider Activity

Nordson Trading Up 1.8 %

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $246.22 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Stories

