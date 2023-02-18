King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,910 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the second quarter worth $43,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.82.

Landstar System Stock Performance

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $183.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.46.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.02). Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Landstar System news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,280,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.