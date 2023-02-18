King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 10,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in GSI Technology were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSI Technology in a research report on Friday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.76 on Friday. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

