King Luther Capital Management Corp Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after purchasing an additional 131,872 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after acquiring an additional 327,199 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,019,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,724,000 after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AEP stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 68.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.18.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.