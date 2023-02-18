King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.02 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,492 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,328,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 349,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.3 %

Insider Activity at Horizon Therapeutics Public

HZNP stock opened at $109.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock worth $11,285,478 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

