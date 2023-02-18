King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 31,247 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,247 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avient were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 104.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 99.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 565.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Avient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

AVNT stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Avient Co. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $54.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

