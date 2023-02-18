King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGNT. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 3.7% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,498,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 159,669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,215,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 6.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,518,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 383,260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 109.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,279 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 43,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $3.65 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $246.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The medical device company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.13). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 47.95% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $71.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 million. Research analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

