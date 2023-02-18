Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Boosted by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after buying an additional 15,136 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,076.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $185.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average is $172.57. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

