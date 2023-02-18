King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cable One were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cable One during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 218.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cable One by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cable One by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,420.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Cable One Announces Dividend

CABO stock opened at $753.38 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,576.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $754.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $880.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.