King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,757 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $347.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $402.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

