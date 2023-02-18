King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VWO opened at $40.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

