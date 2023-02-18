King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 557 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,839 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garmin by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,922,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $555,964,000 after buying an additional 492,576 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,302,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,225,000 after purchasing an additional 108,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,485,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.46. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $121.74.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.