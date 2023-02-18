King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 3,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,650,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,227,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $104.47 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $110.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 300 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $31,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOKF. Wedbush raised their target price on BOK Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

BOK Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

