King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 181,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.1% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $176.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.