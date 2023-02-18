King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $436,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Unilever by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $51.20 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $52.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

