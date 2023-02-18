BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 8,963 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $135,437,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,061,000 after buying an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

