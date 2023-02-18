Dakota Wealth Management Has $331,000 Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,702 shares of company stock worth $7,371,337. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Trading Down 0.4 %

HPQ stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.68. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on HPQ shares. Cfra set a $31.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.