VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,241 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,778,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,252,000 after buying an additional 27,894,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,955,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,815,000 after buying an additional 8,363,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,006.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,969,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,205,000 after buying an additional 8,158,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,544,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,112,000 after buying an additional 5,726,233 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.89 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.86.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

