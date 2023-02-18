Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.81.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $148.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.02 and a 200-day moving average of $148.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

