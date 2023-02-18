BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $486,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after purchasing an additional 164,610 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock opened at $116.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.35, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.