Dakota Wealth Management Has $370,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 426,811 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 320.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,369,000 after acquiring an additional 447,361 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.69 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.72.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

