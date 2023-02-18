The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.04. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $18.28 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Increases Dividend

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

