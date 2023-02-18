Dakota Wealth Management Has $368,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after purchasing an additional 64,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,030,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153,177 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,335,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,238,000 after purchasing an additional 342,324 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,184,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,739,000 after purchasing an additional 176,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.32. The company has a market cap of $180.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

