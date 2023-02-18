BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Illumina Trading Up 0.0 %

ILMN opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

