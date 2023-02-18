DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,354 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,062,000 after purchasing an additional 522,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $75.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $84.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

