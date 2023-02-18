Dakota Wealth Management Sells 25,332 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,332 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,556,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,426,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,805,000 after buying an additional 898,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,158,000 after buying an additional 5,052,206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,411,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,900,000 after acquiring an additional 132,665 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,139,000 after acquiring an additional 290,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $102.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.00. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $142.33.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.