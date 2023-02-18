Dakota Wealth Management Raises Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,847,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 657,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 448.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 10.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.94. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.70 and a twelve month high of 14.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

