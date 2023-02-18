BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 725.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 67,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,410 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $123.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.02 and a twelve month high of $144.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.93.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 60.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Featured Stories

