Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

Insider Activity

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total transaction of $2,238,736.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,084.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $2,238,736.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,084.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP opened at $351.48 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $330.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.66.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

