BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,397 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB opened at $179.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.22.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.42%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

