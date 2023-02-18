BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,126 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.70 and a 200 day moving average of $70.00. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

