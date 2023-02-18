Dakota Wealth Management Invests $378,000 in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Livent by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Livent by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.66. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Livent had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $219.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Livent’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Latin America, and Asia Pacific.

