BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 98,645 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 98,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,254,984 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $818,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,853 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900,764 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $465,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,224,634 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $558,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 5,502,687 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $371,376,000 after purchasing an additional 15,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

CTSH stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.79. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

