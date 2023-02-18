Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cloudflare by 27.4% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Cloudflare by 7.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 461.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Down 5.7 %

NET stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35.

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $890,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,861.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 475,494 shares of company stock worth $24,308,287 in the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.