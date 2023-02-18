FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $43.56 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MGM Resorts International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.04.

In other news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares in the company, valued at $109,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 291,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,076,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $109,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,870 shares of company stock worth $15,233,175. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

