FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,028 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GSK in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.18) to GBX 1,730 ($21.00) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.97) to GBX 1,550 ($18.82) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

