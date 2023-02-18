Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.69%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Further Reading

