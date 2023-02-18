Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 41 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Long Path Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 38,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $710.00 to $810.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.42.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total value of $4,906,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,999.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.78, for a total transaction of $4,906,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $16,263,999.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 267,374 shares of company stock valued at $195,824,085 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $743.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $674.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.09. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $499.63 and a 52-week high of $768.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

