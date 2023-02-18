Gene Liu Sells 238 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, November 21st, Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26.

TEAM stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.34. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $321.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 24.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

