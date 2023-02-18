Gene Liu Sells 238 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $43,028.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,114,166.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 21st, Gene Liu sold 526 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26.
Atlassian Stock Down 3.5 %
TEAM stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.34. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $321.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
