Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 5,540 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 549,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 162,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Black Knight by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Knight by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,220,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.80.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.8 %

Black Knight Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $63.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.50.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.