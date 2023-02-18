FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,598 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,539 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after purchasing an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.38 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

