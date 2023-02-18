Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,615,000 after buying an additional 1,921,806 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after buying an additional 416,091 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.35 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

